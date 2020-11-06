Naruto Animation Shows Off The Skills Of Shikamaru

✖

One of the fan favorite characters of the anime franchise of Naruto, created by Masashi Kishimoto, is the shadow manipulating braniac of Shikamaru, and one fan has managed to blend the world of live action with animation to show off the skills of one of Konoha's greatest ninja. The ninja of Team 10, who easily made his way to the position of leader thanks in part to his tactical genius, has proved himself time and time again, despite not having the overall power of Naruto, Sasuke, or some of the more powerful warriors that have been born from the Hidden Leaf.

Shikamaru has continued to rise through the ranks since debuting in the original Naruto anime, holding important roles throughout the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, thanks in part far more to his mental prowess versus his jutsu. Shikamaru's powers were rooted in his ability to control his own shadow, which could control his opponents' bodies if it was able to hit their bodies. Like so many other ninja of the Hidden Leaf, Shikamaru has suffered a number of losses in the battle against the likes of Orochimaru and the Akatsuki, but has managed to exceed despite it all!

Instagram Artist T_.Man put together an amazing combination of real life moves alongside some slick animation to show off the shadow wielding ninja that has become a fan favorite despite not utilizing the powers of the Sharingan or having a nine tailed fox residing within his body:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has Shikamaru having a family of his own with the Sand Ninja, Temari, who was once an enemy of Konoha when the Sand Village was attempting to defeat the Hidden Leaf. With the pair having a son in Shikidai, Shikamaru remains an essential part of Konoha and many believe that he is next in line to becoming the Hokage himself based on his tactical expertise!

What do you think of this amazing Naruto animation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!