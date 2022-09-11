Naruto Sets Up Its Best Fourth Hokage Cameo Yet

Naruto Uzumaki may not have known his parents growing up, but the hero learned plenty about his folks as he grew older. Over the years, the ninja was able to learn about his heritage and all the things Minato Namikaze left his son. After all, the Fourth Hokage has quite the history, and now the anime is setting up a special cameo for Minato well after his death.

The whole thing came to light this week when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new promo. It was there fans saw what was coming next in Himawari's academy saga, and it looks like the school is about to do a dress-up day. And of course, Himawari decides to go as the Fourth Hokage.

Petition for Naruto to see Himawari dressed as Minato, it would mean the world to him. #boruto pic.twitter.com/Wequ71HU4R — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) September 11, 2022

So yes, that is right. Himawari came up with a cosplay of her grandfather, and we're living for it.

As you can see above, the cosplay is pretty spot-on, and we have Himawari's familial resemblance to thank. Her eyes might be more like Kushina's own, but their features lend themselves to Minato easily enough. With help from a blonde wig and jounin vest, Himawari is a dead ringer for their grandad in his prime. And honestly, we need to see Naruto react to this cute look.

Of course, Minato is no longer amongst the living, but the hero has walked the Earth since his death decades ago. The hero was nearly revived during the Chunin Exam Invasion, but it was thwarted by the Third Hokage. Ultimately, all the previous Hokage were revived during the Fourth Ninja War, and Minato was able to fight alongside his son against Madara once returning to life. And even decades after his death, Minato is still remembered fondly in the Hidden Leaf thanks to Himawari and others.

What do you think of this cute Hokage tribute? Does Boruto need to cosplay as Kushina now or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.