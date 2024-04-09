Naruto: Shueisha Warns Fans Against Social Media Impersonators

The Naruto franchise has been missing in action when it comes to the small screen, as the anime adaptation has been on hiatus for months. While Studio Pierrot originally hinted at creating four new episodes from the original series, the installments focusing on Konoha's past have been indefinitely delayed. Ironically enough, the Naruto franchise has made headlines once again due to some confusion as to whether or not the franchise's creator, Masashi Kishimoto, has a social media account.

Masashi Kishimoto was the mangaka responsible for the manga series, but he wasn't always in charge of writing the series. Taking a break from the ninja world, Kishimoto would return during the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to throw a big monkey wrench into Naruto Uzumaki's life. During the Seventh Hokage's fight against Jigen, the head of the Kara Organization, Naruto received a new transformation from the Nine-Tailed Fox but said ultimate form came with a terrible cost. While the Seventh's new power was enough to stop Jigen from taking over Kawaki's body, it resulted in Kurama's death, leaving many to wonder what the future held for the ninja world with such a massive player now off the board.

Do Not Trust Masashi Kishimoto Online

Shueisha shared a new statement on the main Naruto social media account, confirming that Kishimoto did not use any form of online platform. The warning reads as such, "Manga artist Masashi Kishimoto does not post anything on any social media platforms. Please be aware that accounts claiming to be Masashi Kishimoto do not belong to him. -Shueisha."

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the latest series focusing on Konoha, has seen Kishimoto pulling out the stops when it comes to the son of the Seventh Hokage. Acting as a sort of "Shippuden" to the Boruto series, the story takes place three years following the events of Naruto Next Generations and sees Boruto in quite a troubling scenario. The minds of the ninja world have been changed to make Boruto appear as an enemy to his friends, meaning that the son of the Seventh has to put in some serious work to clear his name and fight back some new villains at the same time.

