Hibachi Chef Channels Naruto at the Grill in This Viral Video

It isn't easy being a ninja, and the art has nearly died out in the real world. Of course, the same cannot be said for Naruto as the story revolves around the ninja arts. The hit anime sparked an interest in millions upon its debut, and it seems one fan is going viral after they found a way to perform ninjutsu at their job.

Over on social media, a video has gone live of a hibachi chef cooking at a Japanese restaurant. The video shows a group of patrons gathered around a hibachi table as meats and veggies sear on the flat grill. A chef is there cooking the meal before the diners, but they spice things up towards the end.

You can check out the video below if you want to see how the chef uses fire ninjutsu to heat things up. The man steps up to the girl with a mask on before putting his hands together. A series of Naruto hand signs are weaved before the chef grabs fire with one hand and rears back before thrusting both of them forward. An eruption of fire sparks on the grill, and we are honestly so impressed by their performance.

After all, the only thing harder than being a ninja is cooking while being one. Chouji's family had a gift being able to balance the two! While the chef wasn't actually using chakra to make the fire blast, their spot-on performance is more than enough to earn a fat tip. We still aren't sure how he managed to scoop up the fire to complete this act, but we're happy to suspend disbelief if it means watching ninjutsu happen in real-time. Even Naruto would be willing to believe it!

