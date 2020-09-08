Neon Genesis Evangelion Kicks Off 25th Anniversary Celebration

✖

Neon Genesis Evangelion has officially kicked off its 25th Anniversary celebration. Originally making its television broadcast debut on October 4th, 1995, it has now been 25 years since the series first aired. The franchise has gone on to inspire a number of anime, film, and TV projects not only based on its own series, but went on to influence how a number of mecha anime projects told their stories. The franchise itself has yet to officially end the story that began with this original anime series, and that makes this upcoming anniversary all the better.

Studio Khara, the studio behind Neon Genesis Evangelion, is preparing to go all out for the franchise's 25th Anniversary this year. Taking to Twitter to tease fans about new merchandise and more to celebrate the monumental occasion, Studio Khara revealed a slick new logo for this upcoming celebration beginning in October. You can check it out below:

Neon Genesis Evangelion's fourth and final film project, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, was initially scheduled to debut earlier this June but was unfortunately delayed to an unconfirmed date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Series creator and director, Hideaki Anno, shared the following statement with fans when this delay was first announced:

"I would like to express my deepest sympathies to all those who suffered from COVID-19 infection. And I would also like to express my gratitude and respect for the healthcare professionals and their staff who are still working for it. I am very sorry to keep you waiting, already have kept you waiting for eight years, due to the unprecedented situation. The world is in a difficult time, but I will work hard with you with an indomitable and unyielding spirit."

