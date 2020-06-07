Neon Genesis Evangelion Fans are Celebrating Shinji's Birthday

Neon Genesis Evangelion continues to be one of the most celebrated, and divisive anime of all time and that's especially true for the main character at the middle of it all, Shinji Ikari. But regardless of all the debate surrounding the character over the years, fans are still willing to go all out to celebrate Shinji's birthday. June 6th is officially the character's birthday, and fans have been flooding social media with special messages commemorating the big day for such a misunderstood protagonist. Thankfully, these messages are free from the usual cynicism for the character.

Shinji Ikari has built a certain reputation for fans over the years as Neon Genesis Evangelion shifted away from conventional super robot anime norms. Because Shinji would refuse to get into his giant robot and fight (for understandable reasons), fans all over have since belittled the poor protagonist over the years.

But even with all of that, there are still fans who will go out of their way to wish Shinji a happy birthday. Read on to see how fans are celebrating the big day, and let us know your thoughts on Shinji in the comments!