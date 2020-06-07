Neon Genesis Evangelion Fans are Celebrating Shinji's Birthday
Neon Genesis Evangelion continues to be one of the most celebrated, and divisive anime of all time and that's especially true for the main character at the middle of it all, Shinji Ikari. But regardless of all the debate surrounding the character over the years, fans are still willing to go all out to celebrate Shinji's birthday. June 6th is officially the character's birthday, and fans have been flooding social media with special messages commemorating the big day for such a misunderstood protagonist. Thankfully, these messages are free from the usual cynicism for the character.
Shinji Ikari has built a certain reputation for fans over the years as Neon Genesis Evangelion shifted away from conventional super robot anime norms. Because Shinji would refuse to get into his giant robot and fight (for understandable reasons), fans all over have since belittled the poor protagonist over the years.
But even with all of that, there are still fans who will go out of their way to wish Shinji a happy birthday. Read on to see how fans are celebrating the big day, and let us know your thoughts on Shinji in the comments!
Congratulations!
WAIT IT'S SHINJI'S BIRTHDAY TOO? CONGRATULATIONS BABY NOW GET IN THE EVA 💕 pic.twitter.com/g5xPcX0B0K— Pucci Juice 🎴 (@0somaSauce) June 5, 2020
Happy Birthday to this Misunderstood Boy!
happy birthday to the one of most misunderstood protagonists in anime, Shinji Ikari pic.twitter.com/3k1j6GYUli— 🌌 (@ShinigamiSylvie) June 6, 2020
Great Birthday Art!
🥳🎉 Happy Birthday Shinji! pic.twitter.com/LD5xxXznGC— 💢Nikky💢|| Gendo Ikari’s Wife (@Toxyys) June 5, 2020
More Great Birthday Art!
Happy Birthday Shinji!
Just a redraw of one of my old pieces for now!#碇シンジ誕生祭2020#碇シンジ生誕祭 pic.twitter.com/qDc07eRnn8— glox.png (comissions open) (@BigDadiBlank) June 6, 2020
National Holiday
good afternoon! its a national holiday, shinji ikaris birthday pic.twitter.com/9fhIzxdGjN— noele @ shinjis birthday bash (@wearypancake) June 5, 2020
Shinji Loves You!
Remember that Shinji Ikari loves YOU! 💖 During birthday celebrations and all, that's still how it is. pic.twitter.com/Aq1jLnmVt1— Shinji Ikari loves you! (@shinjiloves_you) June 6, 2020
At Least Stop Hating Him for His Birthday?
It's June 6th in Japan so happy birthday to Shinji Ikari, he is a sweet boy that does not deserve the hate that he gets pic.twitter.com/pmyIDvcJrD— 💘 Lily (@prisma_lily) June 5, 2020
Happy Birthday to the Greatest!
Happy birthday to my favorite anime character and MC, Shinji Ikari. A true GOAT. pic.twitter.com/ydiQmfhYc3— CritiCold | Reading: Dorohedoro (@ColdCriti) June 6, 2020
