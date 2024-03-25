Netflix's Chicken Nugget Is the Wildest Show Streaming Right Now

Netflix has plenty of wild series with even wilder ideas on offer, but Chicken Nugget is likely the wildest show you will find streaming with the platform right now! Netflix has a ton of Korean drama series showcasing different kinds of stories from the region, and many of them have managed to crossover into major worldwide success due to how unique some of their offerings are. Fans have seen the likes of Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, and even reality shows like Physical 100 break through, but there are just as many comedies that are fun to watch as well.

Chicken Nugget released with Netflix a few days ago, but is starting to really catch on with fans around the world due to just how wacky of a premise it really features. One character is turned into a chicken nugget, and her father and his assistant try their best to deal with their new reality. Not only needing to figure out how to turn her back, but what they might have to do if she can't. It's something that needs to be seen to be believed, so you can check out the trailer below before you check it out streaming with Netflix.

What Is Chicken Nugget?

Based on PJD's original webcomic with Naver, Chicken Nugget is now streaming all of its episodes with Netflix. Directed by Lee Byeong-heon, Chicken Nugget stars Kim Yoo-jung as Choi Min-ah (who turns into the titular nugget), Ryu Seung-ryong as Min-ah's father, Choi Seon-man, and Ahn Jae-hong as Baek-joong, Choi's intern who ends up mixed up in it all when his boss' daughter suddenly turns into a chicken nugget thanks to a strange machine's mishap. HoYeon Jung is also starring as a character named Hong Da, her first series appearance since breaking out in Squid Game as Kang Sae-byeok.

The original Chicken Nugget webcomic series has already wrapped up its run with 47 entries, and this take on the comic runs for ten episodes in total with each of them lasting for around a half hour. As for Netflix themselves, they tease what to expect from the wild story of Chicken Nugget as such, "A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it's up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back."

Will you be checking out Chicken Nugget with Netflix to see how wild it is? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!