Netflix Premieres Bizarre Trailer for Series Where Woman Transforms Into a Chicken Nugget

Netflix has debuted a bizarre trailer for a new series where a woman is transformed into a chicken nugget! Chicken Nugget is as the title suggests, a series about a chicken nugget. Based on the Korean webcomic series of the same name by PJD (Park Jidok), Chicken Nugget follows a father whose daughter suddenly transforms into a piece of gangjeong fried chicken as he tries to figure out how to turn her back. Netflix has been expanding their Korean drama, comedy, and reality offerings in the last few years, but this one is likely to get a ton of attention based on how odd of an idea of it is alone.

Fans of Korean drama and comedy series are likely used to some of the wackier settings and adventures that have been adapted from popular webcomics in the past, but this one is going to turn some heads for sure. As the new comedy series prepares to premiere with Netflix on March 15th, Chicken Nugget has shared a first look at what to expect from this wild idea with its first trailer. Offering a dramatic take on this hilarious idea, you can check out the trailer for Chicken Nugget below.

What Is Chicken Nugget?

Based on PJD's original webcomic with Naver, Chicken Nugget will be premiering around the world with Netflix on March 15th. Directed by Lee Byeong-heon, Chicken Nugget stars Kim Yoo-jung as Choi Min-ah (who turns into the titular nugget), Ryu Seung-ryong as Min-ah's father, Choi Seon-man, and Ahn Jae-hong as Baek-joong, Choi's intern who ends up mixed up in it all when his boss' daughter suddenly turns into a chicken nugget thanks to a strange machine's mishap. HoYeon Jung will also be starring as a character named Hong Da, her first series appearance since breaking out in Squid Game as Kang Sae-byeok.

It's yet to be revealed how long this new series will last, however. The original Chicken Nugget webcomic series has already wrapped up its run with 47 entries, so this could end up being a complete adaptation with Netflix. As for Netflix themselves, they tease the wild story of Chicken Nugget as such, ""A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it's up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back."

