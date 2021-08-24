Netflix Celebrates Cowboy Bebop Cast with Ein Photo

✖

Cowboy Bebop might have made its debut back in the '90s, but the anime remains as popular today as ever. If you haven't heard, the show's icon status pushed Netflix to pursue an adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, and the show will go live before long. A ton of details went live about the big project this week, and Netflix is celebrating with a new look at Ein.

The whole thing went down over on Twitter if you looked Netflix Geeked, the service's geek-centric page. It was there Cowboy Bebop dropped its first photos for fans and informed the world the show will drop this November. Of course, all of this info had fans buzzing in a big way, and Netflix sweetened the pot with a shot of Ein.

As you can see above, the shot is pretty much adorable as it shows Ein in full adorableness. The anime's beloved doggo is brought to life by Netflix with a corgi that's a dead ringer for Ein. From their pointy ears to their gentle brown eyes, this pup was cast perfectly for Cowboy Bebop, and fans are loving his on-set food bowl. Because how else could they let the boy snack except for with an Ein bowl?

Netizens will get to see a lot more of Ein when Cowboy Bebop goes live this November. This pup will join John Cho on screen as the Star Trek actor was brought in to play Spike Spiegel, the anime's main character. Other fan-favorites like Jet Black and Faye Valentine will show up as well, but there is no word on whether Ein's best friend Ed will show up in season one. So if you want more info on the adaptation, the official synopsis for Cowboy Bebop can be read below:

"Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them."

What do you think about Ein's real-life double? Will you be checking out this live-action romp? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.