Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Reveals Official Synopsis for Live-Action Series

✖

After running into a number of hurdles when it came to the coronavirus pandemic and an on-set injury, Cowboy Bebop is set to land on Netflix later this year, giving fans the opportunity to see the first live-action adaptation of the beloved anime series. With the likes of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine being featured in the newest images released by the streaming service, Netflix has also broken down what fans can expect from the series releasing later this fall, along with the creative minds involved in giving new life to the franchise.

Netflix released the official description for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop via a press release, showing that the streaming service isn't swaying too far from the path laid out by the original:

"Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

(Photo: Netflix)

Based on the beloved anime series, Cowboy Bebop is executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Nemec serves as showrunner. Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns for the live-action adaptation. The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine."

Netflix might have Cowboy Bebop as its next big thing in the world of anime adaptations, but it is also working on adaptations of several other animated series including the likes of Avatar The Last Airbender, One Piece, and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the Bebop later this year? Which live-action anime adaptation from Netflix are you most looking forward to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed, and Ein.