Netflix's One Piece Star Jacob Gibson Breaks Silence on the Show's Debut

It may have taken years to launch, but One Piece has entered a new era. After conquering the world of manga and anime, the hit franchise has moved into the world of live-action television. Today marks the premiere of Netflix's One Piece, and now one of its top stars is breaking their silence on its launch.

The update comes from X (Twitter) courtesy of actor Jacob Romero Gibson. The star, who plays Usopp in Netflix's One Piece, has kept quiet in the weeks leading up to the show's launch. Gibson and his fellow stars have kept mum as Hollywood navigates the ongoing strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. As you can imagine, promoting shows is a no-go at this time, but Gibson was free to share their emotional state on the day of One Piece's big launch.

"first thing i did when i woke up was cry. what blessings life has gifted me, what wonder has filled me, of course things can get scary and intimidating up this high, but the view is breathtaking. i'm forever overflowing with the gratitude of just this moment. today is love enough," Gibson wrote. "feels like we are getting ready to jump out of a airplane. 1 part unnatural, 1 part don't look down, 2 parts screaming, and a whole lotta "this the most crazy and beautiful sh*t i've ever done in my life."

As you can imagine, this emotional letter left One Piece fans in tears, and the community has been quick to congratulate Gibson and the entire One Piece cast today. After all, the live-action adaptation has earned glowing reviews upon its launch. With a 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix's One Piece has struck a chord with fans new and old. The pirate era has finally arrived, and Gibson's performance as Usopp ranks as one its most impressive. So hopefully, this show's blessings have only begun for Gibson and the cast of One Piece!

If you are not caught up with One Piece, the live-action series is streaming season one on Netflix. As for the anime, One Piece can be found everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more details on Luffy's adventure, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about Gibson's take on Usopp? Does Netflix's One Piece do the Straw Hat crew justice?