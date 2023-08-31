Netflix's One Piece: Who Are the Straw Hats?

Who are One Piece's Straw Hats? We explain everything you need to know for the Netflix live-action series!

Netflix's One Piece live-action series is now streaming, and even with the live-action version laying out a more streamline version of the story, the lore of One Piece can quickly get overwhelming. This piece will focus on one of the most famous parts of One Piece lore you need to get in order to follow the series:

Who are the Straw Hats?

One Piece's Straw Hat Pirates Explained

(Photo: Netflix / Toei Animation)

You may hear the Straw Hats referred to as the "Straw Hat Crew" or "Straw Hat Pirates" over the course of One Piece (or within fandom discussions). Simply put: the Straw Hats are the East Blue Pirate crew started by Monkey D. Luffy, who serves as the main protagonist of One Piece, with Luffy.

The "Straw Hats" got their name from the signature straw hat that Luffy wears, which was given to him by his pirate mentor Red-Haired Shanks. As Luffy's unique take on piracy made him (in)famous and drew others to his side, the Straw Hat Pirate name started to ring out across the pirate world.

The Straw Hats crew grows in number as One Piece's manga/anime unfolds, but the characters we meet in Season 1 of the live-action One Piece include the following:

Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) – Captain of the Straw Hats and gifted with a rubber body after eating a Devil Fruit. Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) – Master Swordsman who swore an oath to become the greatest sword fighter in the world.

Nami (Emily Rudd) – thief and master cartographer, seeking to draw a map of the world. Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) – a braggadocious would-be pirate captain, and sharpshooter. Sanji (Taz Skylar) – a suave lothario who has mastered being both a chef and a formidable martial arts fighter.

Now, with that background on the table, it's important to note: this initial season of Netflix's One Piece pretty much covers the story arc of how Luffy sets out and forms the initial Straw Hat Pirates crew (listed above).

So, while it is important to know exactly what the term "Straw Hats" means and how it correlates to Luffy, you won't actually hear the term thrown around all that much in the live-action One Piece quite yet, because the gang simply doesn't exist when the show begins. However, it's one of the most used terms in the vocabulary of One Piece, so best to recognize it.

What Is Netflix's One Piece About?

(Photo: Netflix)

An alternate version of Earth, and one that is currently in the midst of the 'Golden Age of Pirates'. Ruthless cut-throat pirates rule the seas, and only the strongest have the chance to lay claim to the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece' that was left behind by the greatest pirate of them all Gold Roger. Years after the death of Gold Roger, a young boy by the name of Monkey D. Luffy has dreams of raising his own crew, finding One Piece, and declaring himself as Pirate King. After eating a devil fruit that grants Luffy the power to make his body like rubber, it gives him enormous strength and agility. When Luffy finally comes of age, he sets sail from Foosha Village in East Blue and sets upon his grand adventure to become the next Pirate King.

Where Can I Watch One Piece Live-Action Series?

The One Piece live-action series is currently streaming all eight episodes of Season 1 on Netflix.