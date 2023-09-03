Netflix's One Piece Beats Record Set by Wednesday, Stranger Things

Netflix's One Piece has finally set sail, and the seafaring series is nothing short of a hit. With a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, One Piece is proving how big the anime fandom has become. The adaptation is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix right now, and its premiere has overtaken a record shared by Wednesday and Stranger Things.

Yes, you read that right. One Piece just overcame a record that was set by two of the biggest Netflix originals out there. That is the power of nakama, okay?

The One Piece Live Action has reached top concurrent viewership in 84 countries, more than any show in Netflix history pic.twitter.com/oZvEqw5zOR — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) September 3, 2023

Upon its debut weekend, Netflix's One Piece managed to become the #1 show in a whopping 84 countries. This incredible record managed to overshadow one set by Stranger Things season four and Wednesday. After all, the two hit series managed to land the top spot in 83 countries in their debut weekend, and we all know how big these shows are now.

Thanks to incredible buzz online, Netflix's One Piece is a bonafide hit, and its first numbers show that in full. The show has been at the top of Netflix's chart since it dropped on August 31st, and the chatter surrounding the adaptation is still bustling. Thanks to series creator Eiichiro Oda, this live-action anime has done the impossible. It has broken Hollywood's weakening curse on anime, and its global reception proves as much.

If you have not checked out Netflix's One Piece yet, well – you better get on it. The series is now streaming on Netflix in various dubs. As for the anime, you can also binge One Piece through Netflix or Hulu if you'd prefer. So for more information on Oda's legendary story, you can read its synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this insane Netflix record? Have you checked out Netflix's One Piece yet? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!