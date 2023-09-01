Netflix Release One Piece Icons To Celebrate Season One

One Piece's live-action adaptation has arrived on Netflix, with critics and fans alike digging this new take on the Straw Hat Pirates. While Netflix has yet to confirm whether or not the series will receive a second season, the streaming service has released icons that you can slap to your account if you're a Netflix subscriber. From the Straw Hats to their opponents to even a transponder snail, there are quite a few options to choose from in celebrating the Grand Line.

One Piece's first live-action season is eight episodes and covers a good portion of the East Blue Saga, the initial storyline of the manga and anime adaptation. Introducing viewers to Monkey D. Luffy, the would-be king of the pirates is joined by swordsman Zoro, navigator Nami, marksman Usopp, and cook Sanji in helping his dreams come true. Since first starting in the late 1990s, the One Piece manga has continued under the watchful eye of creator Eiichiro Oda, whose work schedule has become a thing of legend in expanding the world of the Grand Line. Luckily, Oda was brought on as Executive Producer for the latest Netflix series, and many of the creative decisions needed to receive approval from the mangaka before being filmed.

One Piece Netflix Icons

The One Piece Icons include the Straw Hat Pirates as portrayed by Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Jacob Gibson Romero, Mackenyu, and Taz Skylar. The icons also include the likes of Buggy, Garp, Koby, Shanks, Mihawk and Arlong. On top of these characters, Netflix subscribers can also choose the transponder snail and Luffy's Jolly Rodger for their icons.

The pirates are here! 🏴‍☠️ Rep your favorite character with the new #OnePieceNetflix profile icon! pic.twitter.com/VBbCakivuh — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 31, 2023

Netflix's One Piece has broken the anime curse according to many critics, receiving a "fresh" ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. Our own Megan Peters reviewed the series and had this to say on the live-action adaptation of the shonen universe, "Just like superhero films before them, live-action anime has had a rough go in Hollywood, but every streak must end. Netflix's One Piece marks a definite turn in that sour reputation. Decked with a perfectly curated cast and intimate stories, One Piece captures the heart of what makes Oda's tale transcendent. At its core, One Piece is about dreams and those destined who see their hopes fulfilled. For years, we've waited to see whether Netflix's One Piece would sink or swim. So as Luffy begins chasing his dream in live action, it is a privilege to say Netflix's One Piece is worthy of telling the Pirate King's tale."