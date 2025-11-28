Netflix Sets January Premiere For New Series From Boys Over Flowers Creator

Play video

Just this year, WIT Studio released the Star Wars-inspired anime Moonrise on Netflix, which featured breathtaking visuals in a sci-fi setting. The animation studio is best known for the first three seasons of the acclaimed show Attack on Titan and the Netflix original Great Pretender. Additionally, the studio is currently working on the highly anticipated One Piece remake, which was announced in December 2023 during Jump Festa 2024. While the details on the remake are scarce, the animation studio is actively contributing to original series on the streaming giant. January 15th, 2026, will be another exciting day for anime enthusiasts, as the official X handle of Netflix Japan confirms the premiere of Love Through a Prism, an original story written by Yoko Kamio, the renowned shōjo mangaka best known for creating acclaimed series such as Boys Over Flowers, Cat Street, Matsuri Special, and many more.

Boys Over Flowers received the Shogakukan Manga Award in 1996 and eventually became one of the best-selling manga series of all time, as well as the best-selling shōjo manga of all time, with over 61 million copies sold worldwide. Kamio has been actively creating manga since 1989, but she hasn’t released anything new since concluding Boys Over Flowers Season 2. As it turns out, she has been working on the original story and character drafts for Love Through the Prism. Additionally, Kazuto Nakazawa, best known for his work on acclaimed shows such as Samurai Champloo, B: The Beginning, Terror in Resonance, and many more, is the director of this upcoming WIT Studio anime.

What Is Love Through the Prism About?

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Set in early 1990s London, the story follows Lili Ichijouin, who traveled all the way from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy. However, her parents wouldn’t let her continue her studies if she didn’t rank at the top of her class. Despite the pressure, she tries her best to make her dream of becoming a painter a reality. As she’s driven by her desperation and passion, she meets Kit Church, a gifted student known not only for his talent but also his detachment from others.

Watching Kit being completely devoted to painting sparks sincerity and resilience in Lili as well as she tries to perform better. As the two continue to get to know more about each other, they share more than just their love for art. This romantic story puts them through the challenge of breaking free from societal norms and embracing their true selves despite the opposition from everyone around them.

The trailer also features several obstacles in their love story, most of which occur due to the difference in their social status. Love Through the Prism has yet to reveal its episode count, although there is a high possibility that it will release all the episodes at once in January next year, instead of following a weekly schedule like most mainstream anime series.

