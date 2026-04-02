Dorohedoro Star Talks The Biggest Change in Season 2: “The Story Becomes More Complex”

The Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and it brings a new range of exciting debuts and sequels. One of the series returning with a sequel in Spring 2026 is MAPPA’s underrated dark fantasy Dorohedoro. Established in 2011, the Japanese animation studio MAPPA eventually climbed the ranks to become one of the biggest in the industry after creating famous shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and several other acclaimed series. Despite having a fairly decent fan base, Dorohedoro doesn’t have nearly as much popularity as other series from the same studio. The anime series is based on Q Hayashida’s Seinen manga, which was serialized from 2000 to 2018.

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The manga made its anime debut in 2020, two years after the manga’s ending, and began streaming on Netflix. After making fans wait for six years, the series is finally back with a second season, and it’s more exciting than ever. Crunchyroll and Netflix have begun streaming the anime’s Season 2 on April 1st and will add weekly episodes shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Now that the new season has been released, the voice actors hype up the series by sharing their thoughts on the story and the major highlights.

Caiman’s Voice Actor Shares The Biggest Highlights of Dorohedoro Season 2

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

According to Mantan Web, the voices behind Caiman (Wataru Takagi) and Nikaido (Reina Kondo) discuss the latest season. When asked about the highlights of Season 2, Takagi said, “In Season 2, it feels like the individual characters are explored in more depth. The story becomes more complex, and we gradually see the past and background of each character, and they all intertwine in a complicated way. For me, it was difficult to figure out how to portray Caiman’s struggles and eventual awakening.”

He continues, “I can’t say how much of the original story Season 2 will cover, but I think it will be very worthwhile to watch. The animation was also incomplete during the voice recording process, so I’m really curious to see what the final animation by director Hayashi (Yuichiro) will look like, and I might be the one most looking forward to watching it when it’s released (laughs).”

Caiman is on a brutal path of finding those who turned him into a half-lizard, half-human. With no memories of his past and tormented by nightmares, he is doing everything he can to uncover what transpired in his past. The latest season continues his journey as he comes across more powerful enemies and gets one closer to the truth. While Takagi didn’t delve deep into everything that will take place in Season 2, he confirms how the characters’ past and background will be revealed and how they will intertwine with each other.

Since the manga has already reached its conclusion, the story is compiled in 23 volumes, all of which have been translated into English. You can find the links to both the physical and digital copies of the volumes on the official website of Viz Media.

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