Netflix has a slew of shows under its original banner, and some of them have done better than others. When it comes to anime, series like Devilman Crybaby have been a hit, but others have failed to find an audience. One of those shows is Record of Ragnarok, but it seems the show is getting a second season nevertheless.

The news comes straight from Record of Ragnarok as the show's website updated itself. It was there news of season two went live, and a special sketch was posted to celebrate the announcement.

At this point, fans know little about the show, but they do know Record of Ragnarok is coming back. The first season will begin showing again in Japan this October to keep the attention of fans. But so far, there is no word on when this second season will go live.

Of course, stateside netizens expect season two to go live on Netflix like season one. The streaming service has exclusive distribution fights for Record of Ragnarok in the United States. So if you want to catch up on season one, you can binge it now... but be warned. The show's static animation failed to impress most audiences, but you can read its synopsis below if you're willing to give Record of Ragnarok a shot.

"7 Million Years of Human Civilization is coming to an end… Every 1000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the “Conference of Mankind Survival”. All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters makes an objection.

“To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?”

Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the “Ragnarok”, where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enter 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner. It seems almost impossible for humans to win against the Gods. Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation;

“Are you chickening out?”

That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger. Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout human history. Will humans surpass Gods and make and stop to the ultimate end? The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!"

