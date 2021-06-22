Record of Ragnarok Manga to Get English Release This Fall

✖

Record of Ragnarok's manga will be getting an official English language release this Fall! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been running in Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon since 2017, and fans who have been glancing at the series ever since it dropped in Japan have been waiting for the manga to get an official international release. With a new anime debuting with the Netflix streaming service earlier this month, this anticipation for the manga release only grew further. Now thankfully, an official English language release for the series has been set with Viz Media.

Viz Media has announced they have officially licensed Record of Ragnarok's manga for a planned digital release later this Fall. The physical editions of the manga currently has a slated release window of Spring 2022. The rate of the releases has not been made known just yet, but you can check out the official announcement from Viz Media's official Twitter account below:

Announcement: Record of Ragnarok manga is coming to digital Fall 2021 and to print Spring 2022! The gods have assembled and the verdict for humanity: destruction! @netflix pic.twitter.com/YaRsS3P4bl — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 17, 2021

If you wanted to get a gauge of Record of Ragnarok before the manga releases, you can currently find the anime now streaming with Netflix. They officially describe the series as such, "This mega-popular manga series with over 6 million copies in print finally receives an anime adaptation! Representatives from throughout human history take on the world’s deities in 13 one-on-one battles — and the fate of humanity is at stake! Bringing this intense world to the screen is Graphinica, the animation studio behind Juni Taisen: Zodiac War and Hello World, who have depicted many fierce 3D CG battles in anime such as Blade of the Immortal, Promare and Girls und Panzer. A thrilling and transcendent battle-action anime explodes onto the screen!"

The anime has been admittedly hit or miss with fans of the original manga series thus far, but that just means the upcoming official launch of the manga is that much more enticing for when it finally starts hitting later this year and on shelves next Spring.