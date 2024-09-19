Netflix and Shonen Jump Team Up With a Special Deal

Netflix is all-in on the anime game, if recent moves by the streaming service are any indication. Along with creating new anime originals such as Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance, Sakamoto Days, Baki Hanma, Beastars, and many more, the platform also continues to house quite a few classics as a part of its library. While there have been rumors spreading across the internet that a partnership between Netflix and Shonen Jump was in the works, this meeting of the minds is not what you might expect. Luckily, we here at ComicBook.com have the details of the Netflix/Shonen Jump collaboration and how it might not be what you think.

When rumors began circulating regarding Shonen Jump teaming up with Netflix, many anime fans were left wondering if this might mean the two companies would create a "bundle service". While this could still happen in the future, it has not been confirmed as of the writing of this article. Instead, the collaboration image of the live-action Luffy, Inaki Godoy, and the manga iteration of the Straw Hat Captain has announced another project entirely. For those hoping this deal would be applicable to all anime fans around the world, we have some bad news for you.

What Is The Recent Netflix x Shonen Jump Collab?

The promotional campaign has already begun but it is not what you expect. Rather than offering a bundle deal, Netflix and Shonen Jump have teamed up with Japanese Mobile Phone Operator, NTT Docomo, to offer discounts to subscribers to both platforms. The promotion is specifically meant for those who use NTT Docomo's services, as revealed in a recent press release, meaning that anime fans in North America would be out of luck.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Shonen Jump on Netflix

While an official partnership between Netflix and Shonen Jump hasn't created a bundle, that doesn't mean that there isn't plenty of shonen anime on the streaming service. The list includes the likes of My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and many more. Most recently, The First Slam Dunk arrived on the platform, giving many anime fans the opportunity to check out one of the biggest sports anime of all time.

Next year, Netflix is taking on one of Shonen Jump's biggest new manga in Sakamoto Days. Starting in 2020, the manga has risen to new heights thanks to its humor and action-packed storyline that follows a convenience store clerk as he struggles with his past as one of the world's greatest hitmen. Set to be brought to life by TMS Entertainment, Netflix becoming the exclusive platform for the series goes to show how the streaming service has valued anime in recent years.

Netflix's Animated Future

Netflix's Geeked Week is only a few hours from airing, hinting at some major announcements in the anime world. The event has been touting new information about properties such as Devil May Cry, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance, Arcane, Castlevania Nocturne, Twilight of The Gods, and more. The streaming service has of course seen major success in bringing some classic animated tales to the realm of live-action. Also featured at Geek Week, One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender will be featured, rounding out a strong line-up for Netflix.

Want to see if a future partnership between Netflix and Shonen Jump will emerge? Want to stay up to date on the anime streaming wars? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Netflix and its anime adaptations and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.