Netflix Begins Streaming Mirai no Mirai, Cardcaptor Sakura, and Megalobox

Netflix has expanded its anime catalog in a big way now that June has come. The beginning of any month brings all sorts of goodies to the streaming giant, and its focus on anime means more content than ever is coming to fans. That is why one of the best anime films of the 2010s has come to Netflix along with a couple of popular shows.

To start, Mirai no Mirai has made its way to Netflix which is a win for diehard anime fans. The movie debuted in Japan back in 2018, so it has taken its time with Netflix. The movie was directed by Mamoru Hosada who is a well-known visionary within the industry. And given how many awards this movie racked up, we can safely say Mirai no Mirai is one of Hosoda's best movies.

The film follows a small family living in Japan as they welcome a new child into their fold. Kun-chan, the four-year-old of the family, is none too happy to have a younger sibling. His sister Mirai annoys the young boy as the family's focus is shifted to the newborn. But when a much older version of Mirai visits him from the future, Kun-chan learns more about himself and his sister than he ever imagined.

If you are looking for a TV show instead, there is plenty to watch. June has welcomed both Cardcaptor Sakura to the platform as well as Megalobox. The former series is a classic with fans given its influence on the Shojo genre. The show follows the life of a young girl named Sakura who accidentally unleashes the Clow Cards, a deck of magical summoning cards that must be kept balanced. When the cards are flung across Japan, Sakura must embrace her destiny as a Magical Girl to save the world and the Clow Cards.

As for Megalobox, this series is far newer. The show was created in 2018 and is set in a world where the wealthy and poor are separated in a futuristic Japan. The story focuses on Junk Dog who wants to become the top Megalo Boxer out there, even if the underground sport is filled with seedy folks. The show was a hit upon its release, so fans can check out its full 13-episode season on Netflix now if they'd like!

