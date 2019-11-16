Megalobox is Getting A Sequel Anime

Megalobox was one of the most surprising projects of 2018. Produced by TMS Entertainment, the series was a celebration of Ikki Kajiwara’s Ashita no Joe, and thus shared some inherent plot elements. But it was largely an original production as it flung the series into the far off future featuring a different kind of boxing. The first season was a major hit, but when it wrapped up its 13 episode run there was no clear indication that it would ever be coming back for a second round. But TMS Entertainment just surprised everyone as they announced during Anime NYC that a second iteration of the series is now in development.

Officially dubbed Megalobox 2, the sequel will be taking place seven years after the end of the first season and will feature a much different Joe than fans are used to. They revealed a special preview teaser video on their official Twitter account, and there are brief hints at the older looks of each returning character along with new additions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately there are no concrete details about the sequel such as whether or not it will officially be a second season of the series or another kind of project. There are no concrete details as to when it will be releasing either along with whether or not the sequel will feature a returning staff or cast. Considering this is most likely early in development, we’ll be hearing lots more about it in the future.

Megalobox is an original anime project produced by TMS Entertainment in celebration of Ashita no Joe‘s 50th Anniversary. The first season of the series was directed by Yo Moriyama, Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima wrote the scripts, and hip-hop artist Mabanua composed the music for the series. Ashita no Joe was originally created by Ikki Kajiwara (under the pen name Asao Takamori) with illustrations by Tetsuya Chiba for Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1968.

You can currently find Megalobox streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, and the English dub of the series previously aired on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Megalobox is officially described as such:

“A desolate land stretches out from the city of poverty. A motorcycle speeds recklessly, blowing clouds of sand and dust. The rider is the protagonist of this story – he has neither a name nor a past. All he has is his ring name, “Junk Dog” and a technique for rigging MEGALOBOX matches with his pal Gansaku Nanbu, which they use to support their hand-to-mouth lives. JD is bored, resigned, and unfulfilled. Yuri has been the reigning champion of MEGALOBOX for the past few years. He has the skills and presence of a true champion. This is a story of JD and his rival, Yuri.”