CardCaptor Sakura Is Heading to Netflix Soon

Netflix is looking to bring some classic anime to its catalog this year, and it will do just that with Cardcaptor Sakura soon. The streaming service has been focused on accruing anime IPs for a few years now, so it was only a matter of time until our nostalgia piqued Netflix's interest. That is why the platform is going after Cardcaptor Sakura as the old-school magical girl series will rope in so many fans who watched the anime way back when.

For those curious about the release date, Netflix says Cardcaptor Sakura will join its catalog on June 1. The news was made public when Netflix's landing page for the anime went live which confirms various season will be "coming June 1."

At this time, there is no word on how many seasons of Cardcaptor Sakura will be added to Netflix. The landing page's banner is taken from the original series, so fans know they will get through season one at the very minimum. And if they are lucky, Cardcaptor Sakura will stick around for a few extra seasons under Netflix since there are three in total.

There is also no word on what kind of dub will accompany this anime. Netflix is known to order its own anime dubs, but that is for original productions. That means Cardcaptor Sakura may keep its original English dub when it joins the streaming service, so fans can keep their fingers crossed over that until June 1. And if fans are even luckier, then there is a chance Netflix has already struck a deal to bring the anime's sequel to its catalog. The shojo classic staged a comeback awhile back with Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, a show which follows Sakura as she navigates middle school and reunites with her old friends. The sequel is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll, but Netflix could be the next service to bring the new show to fans.

