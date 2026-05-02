Before Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, Avatar Fans Can Stream the Adaptation That Got It All Wrong on Peacock

There’s never been a more chaotic and exciting time to be a fan of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. 17 years after the iconic animated series wrapped its three-season run, it’s back in the spotlight in major ways with the upcoming Avatar: Seven Havens series and, of course, the upcoming movie, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, which leaked online months before its planned October debut on Paramount+. There are still a few months before fans can legally stream the upcoming film, which follows Team Avatar more than a decade after the events of the main series, but Peacock subscribers can now watch the Avatar adaptation that got just about everything wrong.

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M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender is often described as one of the worst adaptations ever made, and that statement isn’t necessarily hyperbole. The movie, intended to be the first in a trilogy that ultimately never came to fruition, holds a disastrous 5% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. General audiences weren’t much kinder, giving it just a 30% rotten score. The movie started streaming on Peacock on May 1st and covers the entire first season of the series as Aang, the last airbender and Avatar, joins Katara and Sokka to stop the Fire Nation.

The Last Airbender Failed Team Avatar’s Story

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The Last Airbender’s low critic and audience ratings aren’t exactly undeserved. The movie is a significant failure in a lot of ways, particularly in its handling of Team Avatar. Aang, Katara, and Sokka felt like lifeless characterizations of their TV show counterparts. The playful, goofy, and charming Aang transformed into a generic, uninspired “chosen one,” Katara lacked the passionate ferocity of the original, and Sokka’s humorous personality was completely stripped away in a dull, wooden character. The movie also failed to capture the camaraderie and growing bond between the characters, their interactions feeling robotic and entirely unauthentic, weakening what was the heart of the original show.

Beyond its mishandling of the core characters, the movie’s attempt to cram all 20 episodes of “Book One: Water” into roughly 100 minutes of screen time resulted in an incredibly rushed storyline that left little time for character development, world-building, or emotional connection. Even the bending, a core concept of the movie, felt completely uninspired and lacking, and the action scenes lacked the excitement, fluidity, and creative choreography of the animated show. The movie also faced backlash for replacing the diverse, Asian-influenced cast of the original show with predominantly white actors and for the mispronunciation of major character names.

What’s New on Peacock?

Peacock’s May lineup is pretty stacked, and there are already plenty of great streaming options. So far this month, the streamer has already added movies like The Day After Tomorrow, Dirty Dancing, Galaxy Quest, The Martian, and Pulp Fiction, and there are still plenty of other great arrivals scheduled for the rest of the month. On May 11th, Peacock is set to add Arthur the King, followed by Wicked on May 21st and eight Quentin Tarantino films on May 22nd.

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