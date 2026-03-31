Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Confirms Release Date With New Look Revealed

Netflix is getting ready for the return of another live-action adaptation following One Piece: Into the Grand Line earlier this March, and has finally set a release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. The Nickelodeon animated series is one of the most fondly remembered among fans even all these years after it came to an end, and Netflix brought it back with a new live-action adaptation that was a debut upon its release as well. It did so well, in fact, that it was announced that the live-action series would continue for two more seasons.

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Avatar: The Last Airbender made its live-action series debut on Netflix back in 2024, . After teasing it a bit in the debut outing, Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will be diving further into the Earth Kingdom saga from the original animated series as Aang finds a new coach to teach him Earthbending. In anticipation of the new episodes, Netflix has now confirmed that Season 2 will premiere on June 25th with a cool behind-the-scenes look. Check it out below.

When Does Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Come Out?

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Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will be making its debut worldwide with Netflix on June 25th, and the third season has actually already wrapped its production as well. This means that the series is already hard at work at wrapping up its adaptation of the original animated series, and will hopefully be able to avoid many of the issues that other Netflix shows of this size face with long gaps in between seasons. Given that the events of the show are supposed to take place within a single year or so, this is the best move possible.

Confirmed to be returning from the first season are the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more. There will some key new additions to the cast for Season 2 such as Miya Cech as Toph Beifong, who will be joining the central crew of the series in a pivotal role as she helps to teach Aang Earthbending on his path towards full mastery of all four elements as soon as possible.

What’s New for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 2 and 3?

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Not only will Aang be entering the Earth Kingdom with the release of the second season, but it’s also going to be setting up for a much bigger third season to come. Joining the cast for the coming seasons are the likes of Chin Han as Long Feng, Justin Chien as King Kuei, Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, Rekha Sharma as Amita, Madison Hu as Fei, Dichen Lachman as Yangchen, Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ura, Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Jon Jon Briones as Piandao, and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama.

Now that a release date has been set for the return of the live-action series, Avatar: The Last Airbender is preparing for a huge year for the franchise overall. The original creators behind the animated series are returning for a brand new feature film release later this October as well when it hits Paramount+ this Fall. With also a sequel series now in the works, there’s a lot to look forward to in the months to come.

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