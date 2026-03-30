Netflix’s Biggest Action Anime of 2026 Confirms Part 2

The exciting Winter 2026 anime season is finally over as fans await a new slate of incredible series to watch next. Just like each quarter, Crunchyroll remains undefeated when it comes to seasonal lineups, as most of the series of Spring 2026 will begin streaming on the platform. Compared to the long list of series being added to Crunchyroll each quarter, Netflix has a monthly slate that usually includes exclusive anime of older titles that are newly licensed. One of the biggest series on the streaming platform is the Baki franchise, an acclaimed martial arts anime based on the manga by Keisuke Itagaki.

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The series returned with a new story in February this year and released all 13 episodes of the first season of Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai. Right after its release, the anime became a massive success in its first week of debut, and the numbers only keep rising. During the first four days of its release, it gathered more than 3.4 million views, becoming one of the biggest anime on Netflix of the year. Following the massive success of the anime, the official X handle of Netflix Anime confirms a second part.

When Is Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai Out?

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So far, Netflix hasn’t confirmed a release window, but we can expect an update sometime this year. The anime dropped an official teaser, giving a brief glimpse at what to expect from the story. The caption under the official teaser confirms that the anime is coming soon, and judging by the release dates of the previous seasons and parts, it shouldn’t take longer than a year or two. Additionally, the official X handle also dropped a key visual to hype the upcoming anime.

What Is Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai About?

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The anime is a direct sequel to the Baki Hanma series based on the manga, which was released in two parts from 2014 to 2023. While the story has already been over, the anime has only adapted the initial phases in the first part. The original Baki Hanma anime series released two seasons from 2021 to 2023 and received countless praises for its story and martial arts theme. Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai follows the protagonist as he spends his days in boredom after winning the title of the World’s Strongest Boy.

The feud with his demonic father is finally over, but Baki hasn’t faced any powerful opponents since. He defends his champion title in the Kourakuken Underground Arena, dissatisfied with the skills of anyone he fights, who don’t even put up a good fight against him. However, peaceful days don’t last long as the country soon faces a major threat after the truth behind the successful cloning of the legendary samurai Musashi Miyamoto comes to light.

The legendary warrior enjoys challenging famous fighting icons in Tokyo so he can test the limits of his own powers. He quickly starts climbing the ladder thanks to his exceptional abilities. In an unfamiliar society and era, all he does for himself is cut through Baki’s friends before he finds himself standing against the champion himself. Baki can’t contain his excitement over meeting a new and powerful rival head-on, but the challenge ahead of him is far greater than he ever imagined.

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