Netflix’s Martial Arts Anime Takes Over Global Charts With Millions of Views

The exciting Winter 2026 anime season is almost over as fans await a new slate of incredible series to watch next. Crunchyroll remains undefeated in terms of new additions each season as most of the major series begin streaming on the platform. The list of series is limited to every quarter as the platform adds new episodes weekly. Compared to that, the streaming giant Netflix has a monthly slate of series added to the platform, usually including exclusive anime or older titles newly licensed. One of the biggest series on the platform is the Baki franchise, an acclaimed martial arts anime based on the manga by Keisuke Itagaki. The series released all 13 episodes of the first season of Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai on February 26th, 2026.

The anime became a massive success in its first week of debut, and the numbers only keep rising. According to Netflix Tudum, Baki-Dou ranks in second place on the global Top 10 non-English shows overview. The latest report records the views from February 22nd to March 1st, where Baki-Dou gathered 3.4 million views despite debuting on February 26th. Gathering more than 3.4 million views in 4 days is nothing short of marvelous, and we can expect another promising week. The first series on the list, The Art of Sarah: Limited Series, has 4.3 million views, so the difference isn’t that much either.

What Is Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai About?

The series is a direct sequel to the Baki Hanma series, and the manga was released in two parts from 2014 to 2023. While the story has already been over, the anime has only adapted the initial phases in the first season. Although the series has yet to be renewed for a second season, it will happen eventually, considering the popularity of the show. The original Baki Hanma anime aired two seasons from 2021 to 2023 and received countless praises for its story and martial arts theme.

The latest part follows the protagonist as he spends his days in boredom after winning the title of the World’s Strongest Boy. The feud with his demonic father is already over, but Baki hasn’t faced any powerful opponents since. He defends his title in the Kourakuken Underground Arena, dissatisfied with the skulls of anyone he fights, who don’t even put up a good fight against him. His peaceful days are over as the country is in shambles after the truth behind the successful cloning of the legendary samurai Musashi Miyamoto comes to light.

The warrior enjoys challenging famous fighting icons in Tokyo so he can test the limits of his own powers. He gradually starts climbing the ladder thanks to his exceptional abilities. In an unfamiliar society and era, all he does for himself is cut through Baki’s friends before he finds himself standing against the protagonist. Baki can’t contain his excitement over meeting a new and powerful rival head-on, but the challenge ahead of him is far greater than he anticipated.

