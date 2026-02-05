Netflix’s Hardest Hitting Anime Drops New Trailer Ahead of 2026 Return

One of the hardest hitting anime franchises is making its comeback to Netflix later this month, and has dropped an epic new trailer ahead of its comeback. Netflix is home to some notable exclusive anime licenses and productions, and because of that has become a major streaming home to some standout franchises as a result. One of the most surprising successes on the streamer, however, has been for Keisuke Itagaki’s Baki as fans have gotten to see the franchise continue with all sorts of new anime seasons, crossovers, and more since it began.

Now the Baki franchise is set to continue with a brand new anime focusing on the introduction of a powerful new foe. BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix later this month, and will see Baki and the other fighters face off against legendary samurai Musashi Miyamoto. To celebrate its upcoming premiere, you can check out the new trailer for the next Baki anime below full of all kinds of intense action (along with the English dub).

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai Shares New Trailer Ahead of Netflix Premiere

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on February 26th, and will feature 13 episodes in total with both Japanese and English dubbed audio. This picks up from where the last Baki anime left off as now the main foe of the series is the legendary samurai, Musashi Miyamoto, who has been brought back to life in the modern era thanks to some new technology. He’ll be voiced by Naoya Uchida in the Japanese audio release of the series, but his dub actor has yet to be confirmed as of this time.

Based on Keisuke Itagaki’s manga of the same name, BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai is directed by Toshiki Hirano for TMS Entertainment. Tatsuhiko Urahata provided the series composition, Shingo Ishikawa provided the character designs, Yuriko Sano served as editor, and Kenji Fujisawa composed the music. This newest update also reveals the theme songs behind it all with WANIMA performing the opening theme, “FURUBOKO,” and Novel Core performing the ending theme, “Mountain Top.”

What’s Going on With Baki?

This is set to be Baki’s toughest battle yet as the use of weapons is now permitted in the underground arena with the revival of this legendary samurai. It’s teased even further with the synopsis for the new anime too, “Deep beneath the Tokyo Skytree lies a secret laboratory owned by Mitsunari Tokugawa, the world’s greatest combat enthusiast. There, a forbidden experiment is about to take place…,” it teases. “Using cutting-edge scientific technology, the experiment seeks to clone and resurrect the legendary swordsman Musashi Miyamoto from his remains, bringing him back into the modern world.”

“Known as the ultimate warrior—the sword saint, the peerless master whose name embodies every title of strength and praise imaginable—Musashi’s return sends shockwaves through modern-day Japan, and soon, the entire world, plunging it into a state of crisis,” the synopsis continues. “Baki, Yujiro, and the underground arena’s fiercest fighters—warriors who live solely for battle—are all drawn into this time-transcending showdown. The ultimate battle to determine the strongest in history now begins…!!”

