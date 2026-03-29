Shonen Jump Cancels Major 2026 Series Before It Got to End Its Story

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has now cancelled its third major series of 2026, but this one didn’t even try to end its story. It’s now the start of a new quarter for Shonen Jump, and that means they are going to get ready to introduce some new serializations in the hopes that they take off with fans. Already revealing plans to release three new works this April, that means three more series are going to end. But it’s either going to be under their own volition, or through an early cancellation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s the case for Shuhei Tanizaki’s Gonron Egg, which started out strong with the magazine with a unique science-fiction fantasy world, but has now been cancelled with the release of Chapter 21. While some manga face cancellation with a quick end to their stories, Gonron Egg goes the opposite route and ends with the tease that there’s a much bigger battle in the future that fans will never get to see now that it’s gotten the axe.

Gonron Egg Cancelled in Shonen Jump After 5 Months

Courtesy of Shueisha

Gonron Egg fans have been seeing the end of the series coming for quite some time now as the manga seemed to be struggling under the weight of its weekly serialization demands. Things seemed to be speeding along even more with a time skip only a few months into its run, and then it was confirmed to be the case as it was kicking off the final battle of the series. But with the release of Chapter 21, the final chapter reveals that the final battle was really only the start of a much bigger war on the horizon that fans will never see.

Ohma had unleashed a monstrous new form, but it quickly disappears without any chance to resolve the idea as Gonron has to quickly defeat the Drakarch general. Shortly after, fans are introduced to the current Drakarch King as both he and Gonron then declare that they will keep fighting to save their respective species. It’s the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers as Gonron never meets his sister, and many other things will never be explained. Some creators choose to quickly wrap up their ideas (which seemed to be the case with the quick start of its final battle), but it seems like this one instead wants to hype fans for a future that will never happen.

What Will Be Cancelled in Shonen Jump Next?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shonen Jump has ended four series in 2026 thus far. While Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was able to wrap up its story, Otr of the Flame and Harukaze Mound were cancelled in the same way that Gonron Egg just was. There is a potential for more cancellations, but there is also the potential that a few long running franchises will reach their end as well. Both Sakamoto Days and Blue Box are now in their final days, and their ends could be happening as soon as this month.

But there were also a couple of other works that launched around the same time as Gonron Egg, and don’t seem to be catching fire with fans at this time either. It’s entirely possibly that we’ll get even more series cancelled before they reach their 30th chapter, so fans are going to need to keep a close eye out for what could get the axe next.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!