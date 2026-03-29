New One Piece Preview Shares First Look at Elbaph Arc Premiere

One Piece is set to enter an entirely new era of the anime later this week, and a new preview has dropped the first look at the Elbaph Arc’s premiere episode. One Piece is one of the major anime releases fans are going to be keeping an eye out for this April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but this is an entirely different kind of route for the anime than ever seen before. Rather than just airing new episodes throughout the entire year, it’s going to a seasonal format.

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc is going to be kicking off a brand new era for the franchise as it joins the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and will be premiering its first episode in the coming week. One Piece Episode 1156 will be the first of this new major arc as Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats prepare for the legendary island of the giants, you can check out the early preview for the episode below ahead of its debut.

When Does One Piece Episode 1156 Come Out?

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One Piece Episode 1156 will be making its premiere on , and will be streaming on Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Then the new episodes will be streaming with Netflix as well beginning on April 11th, but English dub release plans for this next wave of the anime have yet to be announced as of this time. Some new additions to the voice cast have been confirmed too.

Joining the voice cast for One Piece: Elbaph Arc are the likes of Yuichi Nakamura as Loki, Ryota Takeuchi as Road, and Ayane Sakura as Gerd. The new opening theme for the anime is titled “Luminous” as performed by Aina The End, and the new ending theme is titled “Sono Mirai” as performed by 36km/h. Thankfully, it won’t be too much longer before we see this new era in action. With 26 episodes coming through the rest of the year, One Piece has quite a lot planned.

What Is One Piece Episode 1156 About?

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Titled “The Long-sought Elbaph! The Big Reunion Banquet,” One Piece Episode 1156 teases itself as such, “A reunion banquet with the comrades of the Giant Pirate Crew! They raise their glasses and feast upon giant plates of food. Their destination is the long-awaited Elbaph. Brimming with anticipation for the new adventure, Luffy and his crew surge forward across the vast sea!” So it’s clearly the start of a whole new wave of adventures.

One Piece’s anime is not only teasing the island of giants, but also seems to be giving fans a few updates about the rest of the powerful figures still at sea. Luffy has made a lot of waves following Egghead, and that means everyone is that much closer to the end of the line itself. As the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running franchise continues, the anime is about to get (literally) bigger than ever.

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