Netflix’s Next Big Anime of 2026 Shares New Preview

Netflix has spent years cornering the anime market, becoming the biggest streaming service to focus on the medium despite not being entirely devoted to it. Considering how many hundreds of millions subscribe to Netflix, it makes sense that it would manage to overtake Crunchyroll, which has over twenty-one million subscribers to date. With the likes of Devil May Cry, Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, and Dandelion already showing off Netflix’s anime exclusives, another major entry is planning to arrive this August. The Ribbon Hero isn’t just a new anime for Netflix, but the upcoming film pays tribute to a classic anime series.

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For those who don’t know, The Ribbon Hero will arrive on the streaming service on August 8th later this summer, focusing on a princess without a kingdom who must now protect a new homeland. The anime series is actually based on an exceptionally old manga series known as Princess Knight, which was first published all the way back in 1958. While the source material had a long history in the worlds of manga and anime, it’s been over twenty-five years since the last time we saw the titular protagonist on screen. The Ribbon Hero will look to correct this fact, and you can check out a new trailer below.

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The Ribbon Hero’s Arrival

Twin Engine

The official description for the upcoming film from Twin Engine reads, “Sapphire is the princess of a kingdom that no longer exists. Having lost everything in her homeland of Silverland to the calamity known as “Nergal,” she wanders in despair until she finally arrives in Goldland. Though burdened by her past, she begins to find a glimmer of hope as she encounters the kindness of the people there. But as if to sneer at her peaceful new life, the calamity Nergal appears once more. The very despair that once reduced her homeland to ashes now threatens to steal the light from this land as well. “I won’t lose anything ever again. And I won’t let anyone else lose anything either.” Brushing away her tears of sorrow, the girl takes up her sword. This is the story of a lone hero who ties her ribbon and resolves to defy her fate.”

For those who might not know, the summer anime film is brought to life by Twin Engine, the production house that anime fans should be familiar with. In the past, the studio has worked on the likes of Psycho-Pass, Vinland Saga, Hell’s Paradise, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, and most recently, Witch Hat Atelier. While the premiere of this Twin Engine production is in August, it’s planned to be previewed weeks before at the Annecy International Film Festival next month. On top of Twin Engine’s input, director Yuki Igarashi has worked on some major anime properties, including Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Star Wars: Visions, and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!.

What do you think of this new look at The Ribbon Hero? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Press Release