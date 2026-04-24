Netflix Confirms New Fantasy Anime Inspired By Legendary Creator

The renowned Japanese manga artist, animator, and producer, Osamu Tezuka, is often referred to as the “God of Manga” and the “Father of Anime.” He revolutionized the manga and anime industry with his captivating storytelling, expressive characters, and dynamic panel layouts. Tezuka’s career, spanning over four decades, laid the foundation for modern manga and influenced generations of artists, while pioneering the “big eyes” style that became a staple of anime we see today. Tezuka’s influence can be seen in countless manga artists, including Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball, Naoki Urasawa’s Monster, and many iconic series. Tezuka’s manga Astro Boy was a trailblazer in many ways, shaping both anime and manga into what they are today. It was Japan’s first animated TV series, setting the foundation for the entire anime industry.

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Astro Boy also introduced the episodic anime format that became the norm in the anime industry. Apart from Astro Boy, he also worked on over 700 manga titles throughout his career, which is why his legacy is unmatched even to this day. One of his most acclaimed yet forgotten stories, Princess Knight, is finally gaining the recognition it deserves after Netflix confirmed a film inspired by it is scheduled to be released in August this year.

What Is The Ribbon Hero About?

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

The Ribbon Hero film is being marketed as an inspiration from Princess Knight, rather than a one-on-one adaptation. So far, the story has only revealed a key visual and the staff, but we can expect more updates in a few months. An official website has also been launched to share new updates on the film as anime enthusiasts anticipate its premiere. The anime is being produced by the acclaimed animation studio Twin Engine, the same studio behind Cosmic Princess Kaguya, which was released on Netflix this year. It also made its debut in the Japanese theaters and became a massive blockbuster hit. The film is known for its striking visuals and captivating storyline, which we can expect from The Ribbon Hero as well.

The Princess Knight manga was originally serialized from 1962 to 1966, taking place in a medieval fairy-tale setting. The story follows Sapphire, a young princess who has no choice but to pretend to be a male prince so she can inherit the throne. Since women aren’t eligible to become rulers, she must hide her true self from the entire kingdom. She has been living a lie since the day she was born, when her father announced that his baby was a boy instead of a girl.

While pretending to be someone she’s not is challenging, Sapphire has no choice but to comply with her father’s wishes so the next in line to the throne, Duke Duralumon, won’t inherit the throne. He is known to be an evil man who would only cause suffering to the citizens, which is why the current King has taken extreme measures to prevent the man from taking over.

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