Netflix’s One Piece Star Drops Ominous Season 3 Tease: “My Plan Unfolds”

One Piece is now in the works on the third season of its live-action series coming to Netflix next year, and the star behind Crocodile is readying fans for his return in the new episodes with an ominous tease. One Piece has really been a monster hit with Netflix ever since the live-action series first made its debut with the streaming service, and it’s bound to get even bigger with the upcoming debut of its third season taking on the biggest arc yet from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga.

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One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta will be making its premiere with Netflix sometime next year, and it will be adapting the Alabasta Saga from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. After making its introductory appearance in the live-action series at the end of the second season, Joe Manganiello teased his return for the third season in an ominous way with a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, “And then my plan unfolds…”

Joe Manganiello Teases Crocodile Return in Netflix’s One Piece Season 3

“I’m at the very end…you find out in Season 2 that all these things are happening, you don’t know who’s behind it,” Manganiello explained about his involvement with Netflix’s One Piece live-action series thus far. “Then at the end it’s me. And then Season 3, which we just spent six months shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, will come out some time next year. And then my plan unfolds.” It’s not much of a tease, but it further emphasizes just how much bigger of a role that Crocodile is going to have in the coming season.

Manganiello might have only been briefly seen at the end of the second season to tease Crocodile’s main villain role for the Alabasta arc, but he’s been ominously teasing the third season through the promotional materials thus far. Previously revealing earlier this Summer, “Nakama, put on your seatbelts and get ready, ’cause you’re not ready for Season 3,” Manganiello also teased elements of his real life throne room set that fans will get to see in the new season. But he’s only just one of the faces to keep an eye out for in the new episodes.

What’s New for Netflix’s One Piece Season 3

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Joe Manganiello will be getting a much more expansive role in One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta when it comes to Netflix next year, and the same will be the case for other new additions seen in the second season like Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, and Lera Abova as Nico Robin. But there will be a ton of new faces that fans will get to meet as Alabasta offers a wide cast of characters as war breaks out over the entire region.

New additions to the cast for One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta include Xolo Maridueña as Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger, Emilio Sakraya as Koza, Omid Abtahi as Toto, Jamie Ward as Pell, and Nabeel Khan as Chaka. More characters and cast members are likely going to be revealed as we get closer to the new season’s launch, but what are you hoping to see from Crocodile in Netflix’s One Piece? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!