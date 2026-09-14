Netflix’s One Piece Star Teases Crocodile’s Return in Season 3: “You’re Not Ready”

One Piece is now in the works on its return to Netflix with the highly anticipated third season of the live-action series, and the star behind Crocodile is teasing the villain’s big return for the new episodes. One Piece has been one of the most successful live-action anime adaptations in recent memory, and has been such a runaway hit with Netflix that it was quickly confirmed to continue with not only one, but two seasons. Now the third season is finally coming our way next year with its biggest arc yet.

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One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta will be adapting the Alabasta arc from Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga, and will see Luffy and the Straw Hats heading into the desert kingdom to take on the rest of Baroque Works. That includes their big boss, Sir Crocodile, who will be brought to life once more by a returning Joe Manganiello. Opening up about the third season, the star teased, “Nakama, put on your seatbelts and get ready, ’cause you’re not ready for Season 3.”

Netflix’s One Piece Crocodile Teases Return for Season 3

Every kingdom has its shadows. Alabasta has a hook🪝 Joe Manganiello is Crocodile in ONE PIECE: The Battle of Alabasta 🐊 pic.twitter.com/hjE8bhf8qB — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 14, 2026

As seen in a special behind the scenes promo for One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta (which has included stars like Xolo Maridueña’s Ace in previous entries), Joe Manganiello reflects on his time with the third season and teases a bit of what fans can hope to see from Sir Crocodile in the new episodes. Not only hyping up the set that was built for Crocodile’s great hall, the star even notes that there’s a fully built Seastone cage with large crocodile heads above it that pour real water in. It already sounds impressive enough on its own, but apparently the cage actually lowers on set too.

This further emphasizes how much attention to detail has been paid by the One Piece live-action team to adapt the original One Piece story, and even the smaller nuances have been brought to life. As for Crocodile himself, Manganiello reveals that Oda allowed him to explore the depths of the character as much as he wants to flesh out the villain’s backstory, “I had questions about Crocodile and his backstory, and Oda made it clear right away. He said, ‘I created the character, but now the character belongs to you, and it’s yours to develop and yours to create with.’ And that really helped.”

When Does One Piece Season 3 Come Out on Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta is scheduled to make its debut with Netflix sometime in 2027, but it has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. Joe Manganiello will be returning as Sir Crocodile in a much more expanded role than seen in the second season alongside other returning favorites such as Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, and Lera Abova as Nico Robin. But there will be plenty of new faces joining the action too.

New additions to the cast include Xolo Maridueña as Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger, Emilio Sakraya as Koza, Omid Abtahi as Toto, Jamie Ward as Pell, and Nabeel Khan as Chaka. With Alabasta being home to the Grand Line’s first big battle and the biggest moments of the live-action series yet, One Piece fans have a lot to look forward to with Netflix next year.