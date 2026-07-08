Netflix’s One Piece Star Teases Nico Robin’s Future After Season 3 Finale

One Piece is readying for its return to Netflix next year with the third season of the live-action series, and the star behind Nico Robin is teasing the character’s future after what’s coming in the next season finale. One Piece‘s second season with Netflix began planting seeds for the Alabasta saga as Luffy and the Straw Hats began running into members of the deadly Baroque Works group. With Vivi needing their help to save her kingdom, they’ll finally reach Alabasta itself with this third season of the live-action series with all sorts of new foes.

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Netflix’s One Piece: Into the Grand Line introduced fans to more new characters as Luffy and the Straw Hats officially made their first journey into the much wider sea outside of the East Blue. One of the biggest new additions to the cast was the mysterious Miss All Sunday, who was revealed in the finale to be the mysterious Nico Robin. With star Lera Abova celebrating a production wrap on the upcoming third season, she’s also teasing an “epic season finale” that also could just be a “goodbye for now.”

Robin Star Teases Netflix’s One Piece Season 4 Potential

One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta recently announced it had officially wrapped production, and it’s now in the works for a release sometime in 2027 with Netflix. No release date or window has been announced for the new episodes as of this time, but it’s likely not going to make fans wait too long considering it’s only going to be a year out from the second season. With Netflix giving this one a push thanks to how well it’s done for the streaming service, that’s certainly promising for the future.

Netflix has had an issue with its retention when it comes to new seasons of its series, and that does raise a question about whether or not One Piece has a real fighting chance. Though those working on it are hoping for at least eight to ten seasons to get to a good stopping point with its adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, that’s not something easily done with a service as fickle as Netflix when it comes to its low retention across even its most popular hits. But let’s hope that a Season 4 is in the future for Robin and the others at least.

What’s New for Netflix’s One Piece Season 3?

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One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta will be bringing back Lera Abova as Nico Robin in a more expanded role than seen in the second season alongside other returning new faces such as Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, and Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile. Naturally the core group of Luffy and the Straw Hats are all set to reprise their respective roles in the new season as well.

New additions to the cast for this third season are Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger. We’ll see even more new faces announced now that the third season has ended its production and closer to its launch next year. With Alabasta providing a whole new location with a ton of allies and foes to come, the cast and scope are going to expand big time.

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