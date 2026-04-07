Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 Confirms First Story Details Ahead of 2027 Debut

One Piece is now in the works on Season 3 of the live-action series for Netflix, and the streaming service has confirmed the first story details about what to expect as it gets ready for its debut next year. One Piece‘s live-action series made its return to Netflix for its second season earlier this Spring, and has been quite a success for the streaming service. long before the second season debuted, and thankfully that means fans won’t have to wait too long before what comes next.

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Netflix has confirmed that One Piece , and has also revealed that it will be focusing its attention on the Alabasta saga from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series. After planting the seeds with Princess Vivi’s debut in the second season and fully setting the stage with its finale, Netflix has revealed the first details for what’s coming next with a new synopsis teasing the Straw Hats’ new battles in the sandy region.

Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 Hypes Alabasta Arc for Live-Action Series

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta, the official name for the third season of the live-action series teases that a new war is coming Luffy and the Straw Hats’ way, “In this upcoming season, war is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi’s homeland,” the synopsis from Netflix begins. “A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves.”

But that’s not all as the synopsis further teases, “In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Fans can look forward to formidable new enemies and brand-new worlds where the stakes have never been higher.” It seems that this new season is also going to focus entirely on Alabasta, which makes sense considering that it’s a fairly long arc from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga.

What’s New for Netflix’s One Piece Season 3?

Courtesy of Netflix

Now that it’s been confirmed that One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta will be focusing its attention on the Alabasta saga, it does make things more exciting for this next phase of the live-action series. New additions to the cast have already been revealed too with the likes of Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger. There are also cast members in the second season who will be getting much more screen time for Season 3 as well.

New faces such as Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, and Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile will be featured much more prominently in the coming events. It’s yet to be revealed whether or not the live-action series will continue with a fourth season, but this is going to feel like an epic finale either way.

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