Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Ace Breaks Silence on Joining Season 3

One Piece is now in the works on returning to Netflix with Season 3 of the live-action series, and the new star behind Ace has opened up about joining the cast for the new season. One Piece‘s live-action series is gearing up for its biggest arc yet as the third season of the series is finally taking Luffy and the Straw Hats to the mysterious Alabasta, which had been teased through the first two seasons. It’s going to introduce a ton of new faces to the cast with new allies and foes to keep an eye out for.

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One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta will be introducing a ton of new characters that fans will want to keep an eye out for, and the biggest of which has to be Ace. He’ll be showing up in the new season performed by Blue Beetle and Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña, and the star recently opened up about joining the cast of the live-action series with a special video giving fans some more behind the scenes information as it all comes together. Check it out in action below.

One Piece’s Ace Breaks Silence on Joining Live-Action Series for Season 3

The fire has arrived in Alabasta. 🔥 Xolo Maridueña is Ace in ONE PIECE: The Battle of Alabasta. pic.twitter.com/AGXrNa4BLz — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 31, 2026

One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta wrapped up production for its cast earlier this year, and now we’re starting to see the fruits of that labor bit by bit as the live-action series gets closer to its launch on Netflix. This includes special interviews with members of the cast as they tease each of their characters, and marks the first real time we’ve seen the actors address their time with the series. This includes Xolo Maridueña, who revealed how people reacted when he was first announced, “Soon as my character was announced, I got so many texts like, ‘What? You’re going to be on One Piece? I love it!’”

Maridueña also notes the effort that went into bringing the Alabasta sets to life with the tons of sand that had gone into the set, and more. Noting that he’s also planning to keep the hat after his time on set, and it really does hype up Ace’s debut for the live-action series. The fan-favorite character makes his debut during the Alabasta arc of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, and he has a major tie with Luffy. But part of the fun is the surprise of how they tie together, so fans will want to keep an eye out for this third season when it hits.

When Does Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 Come Out?

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta is scheduled to make its debut with Netflix sometime in 2027, but it has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. Maridueña is only one of the major new faces we’ll see join the cast alongside other confirmed names such as Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger, Emilio Sakraya as Koza, Omid Abtahi as Toto, Jamie Ward as Pell, and Nabeel Khan as Chaka revealed thus far.

Standout new additions from the second season including Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, and Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile will be getting expanded roles in this third season too as Alabasta comes more into focus. It’s going to be a big season, so make sure you catch up with it all on Netflix before it hits.