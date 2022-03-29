New Anime Report Stirs Debate Over Work Conditions in Dub Industry

When reports say the anime industry is growing, they’re not playing around. In less than a decade, the global anime sector is expected to rake in over $43 billion USD annually. This staggering figure is all thanks to decades of hard work done by actors, artists, writers, and more. However, as the industry skyrockets, netizens are now starting to look at their favorite dubs in a new light. This comes after an in-depth feature exposed lesser known parts of the industry, and in particular, how dub actors are becoming fed up by stagnant wages.

The report in question comes from Anime News Network as reporter Evan Minto spoke with an array of English voice actors who’ve made names for themselves in anime. The chat comes shortly after Crunchyroll and Funimation solidified their merger under Sony’s guidance. Now, Crunchyroll is one of the biggest forces in anime outside of Japan, but several dub actors who’ve worked with these licensors before say they’re not being paid what they are worth.

Stephanie Sheh, the voice of Sailor Moon‘s Usagi, has become a vocal proponent of better wages and union contracts since Crunchyroll leveled up from its merger. Her voice has been joined by industry heavyweights including Steve Blum (Spike from Cowboy Bebop), and their perspectives have netizens closely analyzing their favorite dubs.

“Employers are conditioned to believe that any actor who asks for too much can easily be replaced with someone else,” Kyle McCarley, the voice of Mob in Mob Psycho 100, told ANN. “But when we have the support of all our peers, we can stand firm on certain minimum requirements without fear of being replaced.”

The report, which can be read in full here, goes on to explore the industry’s complex history with union dubs and the loopholes studios have used to avoid them. From complacency to peer pressure, dozens of factors have turned the dub circuit into one that consistently undervalues its talent. But as more actors and consumers learn of the situation, Sheh says she believes the industry can change for the better.

“The support for unionization among the fandom has been overwhelming,” she admits. “The fans are the consumers. They are the ones that make the big companies money. Their voice matters. Keep the conversation alive on social media and tag the studios.”

