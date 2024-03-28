New Boruto Funko Pops Include An Exclusive And a Chance At a Chase

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the mysterious Narutomania event supposedly kicking off today, Funko has released a wave of new Pop figures inspired by the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime, and there's a Chase opportunity and exclusives up for grabs. The Chase in question is Himawari Uzumaki with Byakugan activated, and the exclusive is a glow-in-the dark Isshiki Otsutsuki! You can get yours, along with the general wave that includes Jigen, Koji, Mirai, and Shikadai via the links below.

What Is Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

When last we left Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation, Boruto and Kawaki had fought against the villainous Code, the current head of the Kara Organization. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, "Two Blue Vortex" acts as the sequel series' Shippuden, seeing the son of the Seventh Hokage and his friends years in the future. Unfortunately for Boruto Uzumaki, the deck is stacked against him as the world has become a very different place thanks to adding some new ninjas to Konoha's roster. Besides waiting on the four new original episodes of the first Naruto series, shonen fans are also wondering when Boruto's main series will continue and when they can expect the Two Blue Vortex to kick off.

ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw recently noted that "Boruto is finally a worthy successor to Naruto" thanks to Two Blue Vortex:

"If you haven't been keeping tabs: the Boruto anime and manga have gone down two very different paths. The anime for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations drowned in filler material and storylines for too many of the characters in its massive ensemble. The anime quickly outpaced the manga to an insane degree, and created the impression that Boruto was a silly kid-friendly knock-off of the original Naruto anime – and leagues beneath the heights of Naruto: Shippuden. It was clear that a change in focus for the series was greatly needed, and that's exactly what we've gotten."