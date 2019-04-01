New ‘Boruto’ Preview Teases Team Hawk Reunion

Naruto balanced a ton of teams back in its heyday, and Boruto has its fair share as well. However, the sequel has done a better job honing in on the teams whose leads matter the most. That’s not to mention the fact Boruto has to balance all the teams introduced by Naruto, and it seems one of those groups is getting back together.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans met up with Team 7. The gang is currently taking on a mission in the outlying areas of the Fire Nation. A certain curse seal has been running rampant in the countryside, and Team 7 learned Jugo of Team Hawk is trying to quell the breakout, but he cannot do it alone.

It turns out the berserk ninja is going to need some help from a couple old teammates of his.

In the preview for episode 101, fans were met with an intriguing sight. The reel ended with Sumire looking for her separated teammates in the affected forest, but she comes face to face with two cloaked figures. The pair ask after her summons, but keen-eyed fans will be able to recognize the pair easily.

To the left, the hooded figure is seen with long red hair and wears a pink button top. The other figure has shorter white hair and a prominent and pointy snaggeletooth that peeks out from their lip. It doesn’t take much to line up these two with Karin and Suigetsu, two former members of Team Hawk.

With Jugo in danger, episode 101 plans to bring in some reinforcements to help out the ninja, and fans are down for the reunion. It has been awhile since Team Hawk had a reunion of any sort, and even though it seems unlikely Sasuke will show up to complete the gang, the three-piece reunion is more than enough for fans.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

