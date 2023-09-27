Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of Fall 2023

The Fall 2023 anime schedule is kicking into high gear, so now is the best time to get ready for all of the new anime coming our way in the next few months! As the Summer months cool down with the final episodes of several new anime releases, the next wave of releases is setting the stage for their premieres as lots of intriguing new anime are in the pipeline. There are some big franchises making their returns with new episodes, some brand new adaptations making their debuts, and some big original projects coming out soon as well as it’s a very stacked Fall season.

There are going to be a ton of new anime shows to keep track of over the Fall 2023 schedule, and if you’re trying to catch up from the rest of the year’s new releases there are likely going to be many new anime that might not hit your radar. ComicBook.com is here with ten of the most compelling looking new anime releases coming this Fall, and this is far from everything coming our way, but we tried to get as many big series as possible.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Release Date: September 29th (Crunchyroll)

The Fall 2023 anime season is getting off to a more explosive and early start than usual as Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be holding a special multi-episode premiere that fans will be able to check out before the anime kicks off in full. A solemn journey about the titular Frieren who, as an Elf, lives a much longer life than her human friends as she sets off to travel and ponder the meaning of life and mortality all while coming across new adventures. It’s going to be produced by Studio Madhouse, so fans can expect to see visual marvels along with the great story teased here.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

Release Date: October 4th (HIDIVE)

The Eminence in Shadow was one of the most surprising Isekai anime releases of the last few years as its main character, Cid Kagenou, played at being an all powerful hero of darkness and ends up thinking that everyone around him is playing along. But the truth of the matter is everything he says turns out to be true in his new world, and thus there’s a literal group of shadowy fighters following him who are also out fighting a corrupt cult. Season 2 kicks off even more intense fights, and that means even more of a bombastic showcase from Cid himself. It’s going to be fun.

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc

Release Date: October 4th (TBA)

Tokyo Revengers might not be getting the same amount of fervor and support that the first season did, but Season 3 could be the chance to bring it all back to the spotlight as it kicks off a huge new arc with a major group to take down. The Tenjiku Arc features another massive group that Takemichi needs to go back in time and reform the previously destroyed Tokyo Manji Gang in order to stop it. It was the longest arc in the original manga to that point, so it definitely could make this the season where the anime comes roaring back.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Release Date: October 6th (Crunchyroll)

One of the leading returning franchises this Fall is The Rising of the Shield Hero, which is finally coming back for the third season. Season 2 of the anime had a divisive response among fans due to the first arc of episodes, but the second arc opened things up to a whole new world of potential threats for Naofumi and the other heroes. The third season is teasing what fans of the original light novels tout as one of the best in the series overall, and that makes this new season all the more exciting as Naofumi seeks to discover the truth behind the Calamity Waves.

Goblin Slayer Season 2

Release Date: October 6th (Crunchyroll)

Goblin Slayer’s first season had one of the most controversial series premieres in recent memory, and that instantly made the anime infamously stick out from the rest of the 2018 releases. It was no surprise to see the series announce a continuation, but it wasn’t until a couple of years later that a full second season of the anime was confirmed to be in the works. Thankfully the rest of Goblin Slayer’s first season wasn’t as “notorious” as the premiere, and was a brutal fantasy action series instead. If Season 2 is more of this bloody fighting, then this could be one to watch out for when it returns this Fall.

Spy x Family Season 2

Release Date: October 7th (TBA)

Spy x Family made a ton of waves when the first season of the series adapting Tatsuya Endo’s manga series premiered last year, and it came back with a huge wave of new releases with both a new season and movie planned for the franchise this year. Spy x Family Season 2 will not only continue with more of the Forger Family daily life adventures seen in the first season, but it’s going to feature some big moments fans have been waiting for. One of the big criticisms from the first season was a lack of Yor’s full assassin action, and one of the big arcs coming is full of Yor tearing through other killers! It’s going to be great.

Undead Unluck

Release Date: October 7th (Hulu)

While the Fall might have a ton of returning franchises, one of the big adaptations making its debut is the next in the line of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series, Undead Unluck. This action series is not like anything else in the magazine as it has a kooky power system as its main lead, Fuuko, has an ability that makes her super unlucky (and kills anyone that gets close to her) ends up finding her perfect match in Andy, a zombie who wants to use her unluckiness to die. But soon the two of them find themselves in an even wilder situations than that, and with David Production (the studio behind JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force) behind it we could be looking at a huge one here.

The 100 Girlfriends

Release Date: October 8th (TBA)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is undoubtedly the big romantic comedy to watch this Fall as it not only finds a novel and hilarious twist on harem romances, but features the wide cast of notable heroines that fans want to see in these releases! Starring a boy named Aijo Rentaro, The 100 Girlfriends sees him strike out when asking girls out 100 times in the past. Praying to a god, it’s then revealed to him that it’s all been a cosmic mistake, and thus he’s granted the ability to meet his soulmate next.

But when another mistake makes it to where he has 100 soulmates, Rentaro actually needs to date all of these girls unless they die horrible deaths with increasingly ridiculous accidents. Now that’s a hook.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Release Date: October 8th (TBA)

The Seven Deadly Sins might have ended its original anime run with five seasons and two movies, but as fans have seen since the franchise is far from over. Not only has it continued with two more CG animated movies continuing the story, but there’s actually a full sequel anime series coming too. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse follows a new set of characters that are prophesied to bring an end to the world, and now they’re being hunted down by who are supposed to be the ones fighting for the world. It seems to be starting at a different place than the original series, so it could make for a great watch.

Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 2

Release Date: November 4th (TBA)

Attack on Titan might not be a part of the traditional Fall 2023 anime schedule, but Attack on Titan‘s grand finale is truly the standout release of the next few months overall. The first part of the third part of the fourth and final season kicked set the stage for the final battle against Eren Yeager to save humanity from a terrible fate, and fans have been eager to see how it all ends ever since. Attack on Titan‘s been getting closer and closer to the anime’s finale over the last few years, and now that it’s here we’re finally going to see if the anime can stick the landing better than the manga.