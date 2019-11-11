New Pokemon Anime Confirms Lugia’s Arrival, Galar Arrival

Pokemon is about to branch out in a whole new way. At last, the franchise is set to debut a new generation this month thanks to a new game. Pokemon Sword and Shield will bring the Galar region to life for gamers, and anime fans will get a new anime just days later. Now, it seems details have been released about the show’s first few episodes, and they confirm a few details about the show.

To start, the information comes from some recently released synopses. Pokemon: The Series will set forth its premiere on November 17 before diving into new adventures the following week. According to these blurbs (via AshandSerena), the anime will have a wild second episode as it promises to reintroduce Lugia to fans.

The title of episode two confirms the character’s return as it’s name is “On Lugia They Go, Satoshi and Gou!” Fans will follow the two characters as they travel to Sakuragi Laboratories. Ash will sense the return of Lugia, but he will not be alone; The newcomer Gou will also feel the Legendary’s presence, and fans are excited to see the creature reappear on the small screen.

In a following episode, fans will head on another big adventure when Ash and Gou are asked to travel once more. Episode four will focus on the new Galar region which Pokemon Sword and Shield debuts. The all-new area catches Ash’s interest when he learns pocket monsters there can grow into giants. Gou and he are sent to check out the phenomenon, but they are surprised when a Scorbunny begins playing pranks on them.

For the anime, this new series has promised to reinvent the show, and gamers will learn more about the world introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Clearly, there is a lot left to explore in the series, and Ash will be glad to head up that expedition.

Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan, and the first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”