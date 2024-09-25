New Yu-Gi-Oh Funko Pops: Rainbow Dragon, Magician of Black Chaos, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Yu-Gi-Oh! Funko Pops )

The Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise has spent a little time in the anime spotlight as of late with the recent release of McDonald's Happy Meals and the upcoming Early Days Collection for the Nintendo Switch and Steam. Now you can add a new wave of Funko Pops to the list that includes Rainbow Dragon, Magician of Black Chaos, Magician's Valkyria, Cyber Dragon, and Zane Truesdale. Pre-orders are available now via the links below. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99, and there's a flat $7.95 shipping fee on all orders below that threshold.

If you want to pick up the Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection, you can pre-order Nintendo Switch edition here on Amazon now. The collection inludes 2000's Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists & 2001's Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2.

How to Read and Watch Yu-Gi-Oh!

If you wanted to look into Kazuki Takahashi's original manga run of the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise to catch up with how it all first got started for Yugi, Kaiba, Joey and all of the others all the way from the very beginning, you can now find all chapters of the Yu-Gi-Oh manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, you can find the original series and many of its sequels now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the first Yu-Gi-Oh series as such:

"Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that's sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one's destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn't long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world."