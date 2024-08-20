Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meals Make U.S. Debut: What Toys Are Offered?

We’re so winning, gang. Today is the day. After making its debut in Asia earlier this year, the team at McDonald’s has brought its best Happy Meal deal in ages to the United States. The Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty meal deal is live, and the McDonald’s team just shared an official look at the toys included.

“In your Happy Meal today. Probably on eBay for $500 in a week. The limited edition collab Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty & Friends is finally here,” Guillaume Huin, the senior marketing director at McDonald’s, shared today as the Happy Meal went live.

“There are 9 exclusive plushes to collect from the Sanrio and Yu-Gi-Oh universe in the Happy Meal, starting 8.20. The Happy Meal toy collection will come in these lovely gift bags. Also, a program will also be showcased in a TV commercial that explains how the Yu-Gi-Oh and Hello Kitty and Friends ended up merging into a set of adorable Happy Meal toys. Last but not least, the iconic Happy Meal Apple Slices bag got a little refresher to match with the collaboration between Yu-Gi-Oh and Hello Kitty and Friends.”

From its box to its food packaging, the Happy Meal is perfect from top to bottom. There is no better crossover in anime these days than Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty. We know Sanrio must feel the heart of the cards. And if you want to check out what kind of plushes will be included in this meal deal, you can find them below:

Hello Kitty x Dark Magician



Cinnamoroll x Blue-Eyes White Dragon



My Melody x Dark Magician Girl



Keroppi x Kuriboh



Pompompurin x Exodia the Forbidden One



Kuromi x Silfer the Sky Dragon



Tuxedo Sam x Obelisk the Tormentor



Pochacco x Time Wizard



Chococat x The Winged Dragon of Ra



Of course, this special Happy Meal is a limited time deal, and it can be found at participating locations as of today. Fans will want to get their hands on the deal ASAP because a collection this good doesn’t come around often. Before this, McDonald’s last drummed up buzz with its special Jujutsu Kaisen sauce collab. So clearly, the fast food giant is working through its anime watch list…!

