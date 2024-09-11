New Yu-Gi-Oh! Game Collection Gives Game Boy Fans and Collectors More to Look Forward to

If you weren't paying attention to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection bundle when it was first announced a few months ago, you may want to keep an eye on it now thanks to some new announcements that have made it look better than before. Previously, only games like Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 were known to be included in the Yu-Gi-Oh! collection, but now, we know that several more classics from the Game Boy and Game Boy Color days as well as the return of a longtime Yu-Gi-Oh! preorder incentive will be part of the Early Days Collection.

Konami's good news for Game Boy enthusiasts and Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG collectors was shared this week as more games were added to the lineup. In addition to the ones already known, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection will come with three more games: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters which released in 1998 for the Game Boy, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II : Dark Duel Stories which released in 1999 for the Game Boy and Game Boy Color, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories which released in 2000 for the Game Boy Color.

In addition to all the content included in these Yu-Gi-Oh! games back when they were initially released, the new Early Days Collection also enhances these games with extras like more convenient save states and online battles in select games. Trading cards will also be a supported feature, though it's unclear if this is only in certain games or not. In a Japanese press release announcing these new titles, it was also said there that the full release will include more than 10 Yu-Gi-Oh! games.

Finally, for collectors and TCG players, you'll be happy to hear that the usual preorder incentive seen in past Yu-Gi-Oh! games is back. For the Early Days Collection, preorders will net you one of two variants of the iconic Harpie's Feather Duster card. These come from the Quarter Century Secret Rare releases with one of the two variants below included in all preorders of the physical version of the collection.

(Photo: Two Harpie's Feather Duster variants make up the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection's preorder bonuses. )

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Steam, though an exact release date has not yet been announced.