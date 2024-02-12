Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fire Pizzas During Nickelodeon Super Bowl

The Nickelodeon broadcast of Super Bowl 58 is one that has been filled with the cast of SpongeBob SquarePants providing commentary, Dora the Explorer explaining the rules, Plankton attacking the field, and now the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have made an appearance. To make things even funnier, they've now tied in the celebrities in the crowd to the appearance of the heroes in a half shell. Just before one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles appeared on camera, none other than Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio was revealed to be in attendance at the Super Bowl. Naturally the actor sharing a name with one of the four Ninja Turtles was brought up, leading to none other than Michelangelo who appeared on screen and launched pizzas at camera.

The version of Michelangelo seen in the Nickelodeon broadcast of Super Bowl 58 is the same one from this past summer's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Though Michelangelo and his brothers will return in a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, fans won't have to wait long to see them again. Paramount+ will stream a new animated series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, set after the events of the movie and bringing back the voice cast of the hit feature film. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will premiere this summer on the streamer.

The clip continued after what was seen below, and actually featured SpongeBob making a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history. "Leonardo DiCaprio...25! That's his dating history," a reference to DiCaprio's frequency for dating younger woman and also a SpongeBob SquarePants reference (because the only thing funnier than 24 is 25).

“Leonardo DiCaprio, 25! That’s his dating history.” pic.twitter.com/e8YXhj1czK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 12, 2024

Nickelodeon's broadcast of the Super Bowl is called Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom and not only featured a performance SpongeBob's iconic "Sweet Victory," but in-game commentary from CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle live in the booth joined by none other than SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke). Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) also appears as a sideline reported with Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) also providing live commentary. Dora the Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and Boots (voiced by Asher Colton Spence) are also on hand to explain penalty calls during the game.

Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom also features hijinks throughout the game from fan-favorite villain Plankton; appearances from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; reimagined end zone cannons that fire Slime, Krabby Patties and pickles; undersea AR jellyfish within the stadium; Slime trails and pineapples; and surprise appearances from beloved Nickelodeon characters in the crowd.