Usher's Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Outfit Draws Comparisons to DC's Nightwing

Usher served as the guest for this year's Super Bowl halftime show, taking the stage at Super Bowl LVIII to perform some of the biggest hits of his decades-long career. Complete with a series of costume changes throughout, one particular look caught the eyes of fans around these parts due to its similarities to a fan-favorite comic hero. Wearing a cobalt and black suit, many were quick to point out the similarities with the suits worn by DC's Dick Grayson—the high-flying superhero known as Nightwing.

Luckily for fans of the character, he'll likely soon return in live-action druing the events of The Brave and the Bold, given the Robin featured in the film is Damian Wayne, meaning previous characters to don the mantle have since moved on. "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," DC Studios co-head Peter Safran previously said of the film.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.