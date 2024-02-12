Doodlebob Visits Taylor Swift on Nickelodeon Super Bowl Broadcast

Super Bowl LVIII is officially here, and the broadcast of the game has been delivering on a lot of levels. For the first time ever, this year's Super Bowl is getting an alternate broadcast, with a family-focused version of the big game airing on Nickelodeon. The Nickelodeon broadcast has taken viewers to SpongeBob SquarePants' Bikini Bottom — and that involves a crossover that Swifties definitely wouldn't have expected months ago. Pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is attending Super Bowl LVIII, to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has been a part of the NFL's pop culture orbit throughout this season. The Super Bowl broadcast has already shown Swift alongside her and Kelce's families, as well as her friends actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice.

At one point during the Nickelodeon broadcast, SpongeBob's hand-drawn alter ego, Doodlebob, could be shown expressing heart eyes while Swift was onscreen. You can check out a clip of it below.

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, & Doodlebob... what a trio 🔥



📺: #SBLVIII on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/jRGqjEpNW1 — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

Will Taylor Swift Play Dazzler in Deadpool 3?

One of the biggest rumors surrounding Swift in recent memory has been possible involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine, the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel to Ryan Reynolds r-rated Marvel films. Many have wondered if she could play Alison Blaire / Dazzler, a beloved mutant pop star with the ability to bend light. Swift was previously rumored to play Dazzler in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, but that did not come to fruition. Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, who has acted in Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film, has played coy about the possibility of her appearing in the film.

"They sure are loud," Levy said, referring to fans of Swift wanting the superstar to play Dazzler. "I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

Is Taylor Swift Directing a Movie?

In addition to last year's filmed version of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, it was announced in late 2022 that Swift will direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures. The currently-untitled film is based on a script written by Swift, but additional details have not been made public amid Swift's busy schedule, as well as the recent Hollywood strikes.

"Taylor has not consulted me about upcoming directing projects, but I think she has the makings of a hell of a director," Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy revealed in a recent interview. "Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video — it's profound. It's profoundly vivid and she has the strength of her convictions. Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called 'Real Steel,' and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right.' I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct."

What do you think of Doodlebob crossing over with Taylor Swift during the 2024 Super Bowl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Check out all of the commercials and trailers that debuted during the NFL's big game! Watch Super Bowl LVIII Live on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ and see all of the coverage of the game on CBS Sports.