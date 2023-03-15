Nier: Automata Anime Announces Dub Cast

Get ready for even more Nier: Automata. If you did not know, the IP made a comeback recently with an anime of its own. With oversight from creator Yoko Taro, Nier: Automata has been a hit with fans despite a long hiatus earlier this year. And now, word has been given on the official Nier: Automata anime dub.

And thankfully, we have a lot of good news. It turns out Nier: Automata was able to bring its English voice actors from the video game back for more fun. The dub's stars have been announced, and they include everyone from Kira Buckland to Cherami Leigh.

Presenting the English dub cast of NieR:Automata Ver1.1a!



Catch the English dub streaming every Saturday on @Crunchyroll starting March 18th!#NieRAutomata pic.twitter.com/rbtGJKAMLu — NieR:Automata – Animation Project (@NieRA_anime_EN) March 15, 2023

According to the team, Buckland will reprise her role as 2B while Kyle McCarley does the voice of 9S. As for A2, the character will be voiced again by Leigh. These stars all originated their roles in Nier: Automata when it debuted in 2017. So if you were hoping to hear familiar voices, you are in luck!

Of course, this is not the first time the Nier: Automata anime has pulled double duty with its cast. In Japan, the dub there features the Square Enix title's original cast. The returning voice actors were a definitely win for the Nier: Automata TV series, and fans of the original game admit the reprisals helped them slip back into the Nier Universe.

If you are not familiar with Nier: Automata, you should know the game is a sequel of the Nier franchise from 2010. Released on PlayStation 4 and Steam to start, Nier: Automata is considered a masterpiece by Taro and game producer Yosuke Saito. Since its release, Nier: Automata has sold more than seven million copies globally, and it was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2022. For more information on Nier: Automata, you can read the game's synopsis below, and its anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Its English dub will start rolling out episodes on March 18th.

"NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world."

