Nier: Automata Anime Confirms Episode Count

Nier: Automata has finally made its highly anticipated anime debut as part of the new wave of anime hitting during the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and now a new listing has revealed how many episodes Nier: Automata Ver1.1a will be sticking around for. Square Enix's massively popular video game has branched out with a new anime adaptation touting that it will feature an original story from the one seen in the original game, and now fans have gotten to see the first taste of this with the anime's premiere episode that just aired this week alongside a number of other heavy hitters.

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a dropped its very first episode, and it has gotten fans thinking about how far this series could go considering how long of an experience the original games are. According to a new listing spotted by @SugoiLITE on Twitter, Nier: Automata's anime will be running for two cours with a total of 24 episodes. Though their report does not clarify whether these cours will be split or whether or not Nier: Automata Ver1.1a will be running straight through to the Summer 2023 season this July.

(Photo: Aniplex of America)

How to Watch Nier: Automata's New Anime

Regardless of whether or not the cours are split during their broadcast, this will definitely be a meaty episode order to either cover the game's story or maybe even tackle many of the game's many endings. If you wanted to jump in with the anime as it airs overseas, you can now find Nier: Automata Ver1.1a streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from this new take on the franchise, they tease the anime as such:

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

How did you like Nier: Automata's anime premiere? What are you hoping to see over the episodes before it comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!