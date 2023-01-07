Nier: Automata Ver1.1a Releases Opening: Watch

Nier: Automata has officially made its first foray into the world of anime with the premiere of its anime adaptation as part of the new wave of anime coming in the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and now fans can check out Nier: Automata Ver1.1a's new opening theme! The franchise has been one of Square Enix's most successful video game releases ever, and now it's gearing up to take over the world of anime too with an original story not seen in the original game. That means there are all sorts of questions about what fans could expect from its premiere.

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a has now premiered its first episode as one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the Winter 2023 season, and along with showing off some of what fans can expect to see from an animated version of the game, and that means we also got to see it's opening theme as well. Titled "escalate" as performed by Aimer, you can check out a creditless version of the anime's opening theme sequence below:

How to Watch Nier: Automata Ver1.1a

With Ryouji Masayuma directing and handling the series' composition together with original game creator Yoko Taro for A-1 Pictures, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a is now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll. The first episode of the series is titled "or not to [B]e," and features some familiar elements from the game while sparking its own kind of experience. As for what to expect from the new anime, Crunchyroll teases Nier: Automata Ver1.1a as such:

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

